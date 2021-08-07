SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are requesting the public's assistance in locating two missing children who are brothers.

10-year-old Cashton and 4-year-old Asher Neapetung were last seen in their home in the 400 block of Avenue P South around noon on or about August 3, police said in a news release.

Cashton is Indigenous with short black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Asher is Indigenous with shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the family is concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cashton and Asher Neapetung are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.