SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 29-year-old woman.

According to a news release, Amanda Blueeyes was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Avenue O South.

Blueeyes is described as 5’0 tall, 150 pounds with shoulder length dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also has several tattoos on her left arm.

Police say they have reason to believe she may be in a vulnerable state.

Anyone with information regarding Blueeyes’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.