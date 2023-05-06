Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.

Police said Hughie James Assiniboine, 23, was found dead on May 5, 2006 in the 1600 block of 22 Street West.

An autopsy confirmed Assiniboine was the victim of homicide, an SPS news release said.

No suspects have been arrested, according to SPS, and the case remains open.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.