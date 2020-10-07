SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Trena Alcrow was last seen at Royal University Hospital at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Alcrow Alcrow may have scrapes on her face, particularly to her nose & mouth area, SPS said.

There are concerns for Alcrow's safety and she may be in a vulnerable state, according to police.

Alcrow is 5'6" tall and approximately 170 pounds. She has long black hair and was last seen wearing a light blue hospital gown.

SPS is asking anyone with information about Alcrow's location to call police at 306-975-8300.