Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing woman

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Olive Marlene Meyer, 62, was reported missing on June 26, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“Meyer may be travelling in a 2007 black Saturn Vue and may be in a vulnerable state,” an SPS news release said.

She has been described as five foot nine inches tall, 130 pounds with brown shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.