Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing teen
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old.
Exodus Tobaccojuice was reported missing on June 11 and was last seen on June 20, according to an SPS news release.
She has been described as five foot eight inches tall, 125 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.
SPS said she was last seen wearing a red and black checkered jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
