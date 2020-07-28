SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding 39-year-old Lucas Busch.

Busch has not been heard from since July 16, police say. His family is concerned as he may be in a vulnerable state.

He is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with short, light brown hair. He has blue/green eyes and wears black-rimmed glasses.

One of his legs is covered by tattoos and his other leg has a tattoo of Jiminy Cricket on it.

He also has a tattoo of a Japanese symbol on his upper back.