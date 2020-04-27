SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are requesting public assistance in locating a missing 37-year-woman

Jacquelyn Lynette Hawkes last communicated with her family in December 2019, according to a news release sent out by police.

They are concerned about her well-being and believe she may be in a vulnerable state, the release said.

Police said she is known to live a transient lifestyle between Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, specifically Saskatoon, Sherwood Park, AB and Swan River, MB.

Hawkes is described as 5’9” in height, 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a pierced lower lip and several tattoos including a butterfly on her right arm, “Maddy” with a heart and star on her right wrist, “Madison” written on her right hand, cross, wings and halo on her left arm, stars on her left wrist, and “Mama” on her left hand.

Anyone with information on Hawkes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or their local police agency.