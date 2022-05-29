Saskatoon police ask for help finding 13-year-old boy missing for almost a week

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

In a news release sent out Sunday evening, police said Jonathan Gordon was last seen in the 200 block of Avenue S South on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

Police and family members are concerned Gordon may be in a vulnerable state, the release said.

Gordon is 5’2” tall, weighing around 110 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoody and pants, black Nike Air Force shoes and a red New York Yankees ball cap.

He has a tattoo on the index finger of his right hand, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.