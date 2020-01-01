SASKATOON -- 14 people rang in the new year on the wrong foot after getting pulled off the road during New Year’s Eve check stops.

The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit stopped more than 400 drivers for their New Year’s Eve sobriety checkpoints, arresting two drivers and suspending another 12 according to a post to their social media.

Of the 12 suspensions, 10 involved the use of alcohol, and two were for THC.

Two criminal charges were laid, one for exceeding the .08 BAC limit, and one for failing to provide a breath sample.