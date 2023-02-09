Saskatoon police arrest two people for non-lethal shooting

The Saskatoon police arrested two people after investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of 20th Street West just before 11 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 28-year-old man suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

Officers tracked down two suspects to an apartment on the 1700 block of 20th Street West, arresting a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in possession of a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

The woman was later also charged with assaulting a police officer while being processed in detention. The police said the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries.