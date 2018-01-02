Saskatoon Police arrest three on gun charges
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 5:58AM CST
Saskatoon Police have taken three people into custody on firearms-related charges.
On the afternoon of January 1st, Saskatoon Police were called to the 400 block of Avenue R South following a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun. After an investigation, police confirmed that several suspects were in possession of a shotgun in a home in the area.
SPS Special Teams were called to the scene at around 4:30pm. Three suspects were taken into custody. The shotgun and ammunition were seized, and the incident wrapped up around 9:30pm.
A 16-year-old boy, 19-year-old female and 36-year-old woman are all facing charges of Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, as well as breaching court-ordered conditions.
