Saskatoon police arrest third person in connecting with shooting death

Saskatoon police arrested another suspect on Wednesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.

Tanya Faye Desjarlais was arrested on Wednesday and faces a charge of manslaughter, according to a police news release.

Investigators are still searching for Jayden Faith Morin in connection with the June 10 death of 35-year-old Theresa Taysap.

While responding to a weapons call at a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South, police found Taysap injured from an apparent gunshot wound. She died shortly after she was taken to Royal University Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of 20-year-old Morin to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Police say Morin is five feet, eight inches tall and has a number of tattoos including a rosary on her left wrist, a broken heart on her left eye and a cross on her right cheek.

Police believe the suspects and Taysap knew each other.

Two others have been charged with second-degree murder in Taysap's death, 37-year-old Telsa Morin and 42-year-old Linda Sutherland.

In provincial court on June 12, Telsa Morin said “it was an accident,” and the gun was not supposed to be aimed at Taysap.