Saskatoon police arrest third murder suspect in man's death

Police arrested a 20-year-old Saskatoon woman Wednesday and charged her with second-degree murder in the death of Trinity Squirrel.

Around 1:15 p.m., April 15 Warman RCMP responded to a report of an injured person on Hodgson Road near Highway 7, about five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Squirrel, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived, police said in a news release.

RCMP investigators determined the man had been at a Saskatoon home in the 600 block of Wardlow Road and contacted the Saskatoon Police Service for help.

On April 16, a 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Saskatoon, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Squirrel's death.

Police do not expect to make other arrests.