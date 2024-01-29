SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police arrest third man in connection to 2006 killing

    File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon) File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
    Share

    On July 8, 2006, Darren Greschuk called 911 after he was shot by an unknown suspect in his own home.

    The 31-year-old was transported to hospital where he later died from his wounds.

     Following 18 years of investigation, Saskatoon police have charged a 49-year-old with accessory after the fact to murder, police said.

     The man was arrested on Wednesday in Lethbridge Alberta and then brought to Saskatoon.

     Police said the suspect appeared in court on Friday.

    The arrest is the third in connection with Greshuk's death.

    Last October, Saskatoon Police arrested and charged a 48-year-old B.C. man with second-degree murder and a 45-year-old Saskatoon man with manslaughter related to the incident.

    According to police, no further arrests are expected concerning the 2006 killing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Canada suspending funding to UNRWA over Oct. 7 allegations

    Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News