Saskatoon police arrest suspect in 4th homicide of 2021
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 3:45PM CST
Saskatoon police on scene at the 200 block of Avenue D North on March 23, 2021.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North for a disturbance in which someone had been hurt.
A 36-year-old man was transported to hospital and died of his injuries, police said in a news release.
Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
Correction:
This article has been corrected to indicate that charges have not yet been laid.