SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North for a disturbance in which someone had been hurt.

A 36-year-old man was transported to hospital and died of his injuries, police said in a news release.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Guns and Gangs Unit arrested a 40-year-old male suspect.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.