Saskatoon police arrest six in human trafficking investigation

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested six men in a human trafficking investigation.

Police arrested six men following an investigation targetting people who were purchasing sexual services from high-risk sex workers, SPS said in a media release.

The men range in age between 33 and 56 years old, SPS said. They have all been charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining for consideration sexual services.

“The Saskatoon Police Service would like to remind the public that communicating to obtain or obtaining sexual services for a consideration in any place, public or private, is illegal,” police in the media release.

“Those purchasing sexual services may be contributing to the exploitation of minors, trafficking in persons and proliferation of organized crime in the community.”

SPS asked anyone with information on a possible human trafficking case has been asked to contact police.