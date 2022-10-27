Saskatoon police arrest second teen in bear spray incident

Saskatoon police arrested a second boy involved in a bear spray and firearm incident at Mount Royal Collegiate.

Police were called to the provincial courthouse around 11 a.m. Thursday to arrest a 15-year-old on a warrant, according to a news release.

The teenager faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon.

He also had previous warrants for charges including sexual assault and uttering threats, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Mount Royal, located on the 2200 block of Rusholme Road.

One person was hit with bear spray. The teenagers were armed with the spray and a gun, Saskatoon police said.

The other suspect, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself in to police on Wednesday.