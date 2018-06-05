

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have arrested a man believed to be impersonating someone else.

Police received a complaint that two men were checking vehicles on Fourth Avenue North and 26th Street East on Monday at around 9 p.m.

Officers stopped a 22-year-old man and 27-year-old man who were jay-walking from the intersection and fit the description from the complaint.

Police say the 27-year-old was in possession of a stolen wallet, homemade knife and meth.

The man was charged with impersonation, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of methamphetamine, breach of undertaking and was issued a traffic ticket.