Saskatoon police arrest man with help of air support

Saskatoon police have arrested a man after an alleged chase with air support.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, after police said they received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Childers Crescent.

“Responding officers soon spotted the vehicle travelling in the area of Fairlight Drive and Confederation Drive. Upon attempt of a traffic stop, the vehicle fled dangerously at a high rate of speed,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

At that point, air support took over tracking the vehicle, police said.

“It was followed from the air to the intersection of Spadina Crescent East and Duke Street where the suspect abandoned it and fled on foot,” the release said.

Air support helped police on the ground find the suspect, who was hiding in the 1100 block of King Street in a backyard, police said.

The man was arrested without further incident, SPS said.

Police said the 27-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges including break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, operating a vehicle while being pursued by police and failing to comply with court conditions.

There are also two additional charges connected to documents that belong to another person that the suspect had in his possession when he was arrested, according to SPS.