

CTV Saskatoon





A man is in police custody after assaulting his girlfriend and attempting to assault a police officer.

At 10:30 this morning Saskatoon police were notified of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn on a Gladmer Park home. When police arrived on scene the suspect was actively assaulting his girlfriend and trying to drag her into the nearby home.

The man refused to comply with police and began fighting the officer, who was the only SPS member on scene.

The suspect attempted to grab a weapon and the officer deployed a CEW or taser. The attempt to subdue the suspect was successful and he was taken into custody.

The 27-year-old suspect is facing assault charges, and will appear in court on Monday.