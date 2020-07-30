SASKATOON -- A 34-year-old man wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP is now in custody.

The Saskatoon Police Service located the address in the 200 block of Sherry Crescent where the man was believed to be inside.

The man was thought to be heading into Saskatoon after an incident in Dundurn where a shot was fired, according to a news release.

An Armoured Rescue Vehicle was deployed in the area due to the possibility of weapons, police say.

The Crisis Negotiating Team eventually made contact with the man after a woman from the residence exited the house, but other members did not.

After negotiations, the man and three children residing in the Sherry Crescent location exited safely.

No one was injured during the events that took place.

Charges are pending.