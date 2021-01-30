SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in relation to the ‘barricaded person’ in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South.

The male suspect is charged with two counts of break and enter and more charges are pending during the investigation, according to a news release from the police.

The Tactical Support Unit, Crisis Negotiations and Patrol were able to take the man into custody shortly before 1 p.m., police say.

The man has been transported to a hospital for assessment.

Traffic restrictions in the area have now been removed.