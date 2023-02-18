Saskatoon police arrest, charge man after standoff
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home Friday morning.
Officers from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) guns and gang unit were searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrants, according to a police news release.
According to police, around 11 a.m., a call came in about a person with a firearm threatening to hurt themselves in the 200-block of Avenue K South at an address related to the warrants.
Police headed to the scene where they engaged in several hours of negotiation before the man surrendered, SPS said.
Officers executed a warrant on the home and seized two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition and a small amount of cocaine, police said.
A 32-year-old man is facing 19 more charges on top of 15 charges from past warrants.
