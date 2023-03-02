Saskatoon police arrest alleged car thief after pursuit ends in backyard

Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints

Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London