SASKATOON -- Three people were taken into custody following an early morning search warrant executed in City Park.

On May 10 at around 1 a.m., the Guns and Gangs Unit with assistance from the Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North, police said in a news release.

Police said 3 people from inside the residence were taken into custody. No information has been released about possible charges.