SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged two people following a search warrant Thursday night that allegedly revealed several weapons.

The guns and gangs unit received a report that people in a home on the 200 block of Laurentian Drive had weapons and were trafficking drugs.

The tactical response unit searched the home at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, seizing prescription pills, firearms, an air pellet rifle and ammunition.

Two men, ages 51 and 59, were arrested without incident and face various weapons charges.

Police said they also charged a third person, a 60-year-old woman, after a traffic stop in relation to the investigation.

