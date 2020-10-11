SASKATOON -- Two teens are facing robbery charges after taking a man’s backpack in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood Saturday.

At around 5 p.m., on Oct. 10, Saskatoon police were called about a robbery with a firearm that happened in the 100 block of Dickey Crescent. Police said a man told officers he was approached by two suspects, one which was showing a firearm, and took the man’s backpack.

Police said the suspects were located in the area and arrested with the help of the Canine Unit. Police said during the arrest one of the suspects received minor injuries from a dog bit. Police said officers recovered an airsoft pistol.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16 face robbery and weapons charges.