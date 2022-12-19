Saskatoon police arrest 18-year-old in connection with Dec. 1 murder
Saskatoon police have arrested 18-year-old Zennen Thomas in connection with the Dec. 1 murder of Kaylum Tom.
Thomas was a person of interest in the shooting of Tom, 21, after he and two others were captured on surveillance footage near the scene of the crime.
He was charged with second-degree murder on Dec. 5 and was at large until early Monday morning, when he was found following a response to a disturbance in the 200 block of Avenue I North around 2 a.m., according to the Saskatoon police.
The police said another person of interest, a 24-year-old woman, was located on the weekend and released without charges following an interview.
The third person sought by police, a 31-year-old man, is also no longer considered a person of interest, the police said in a news release.
At the time of his death, Tom worked with Build Up, a social enterprise that provides construction training and hires people with employment barriers.
Tom was referred to the organization by Str8 Up, a Saskatoon group that helps people extricate themselves from gangs.
Build Up program manager Aaron Timoshyk said Tom was just with them for a short time, but he had proven himself a model employee.
“He brought a great attitude. You would never know he was carrying some of what he was carrying with him,” Timoshyk said.
