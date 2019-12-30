SASKATOON -- SGI and the Saskatoon Police Service are urging people to plan a ride home before getting behind the wheel while impaired on New Year’s Eve.

"You will be arrested at the roadside, you’ll be handcuffed, you’ll be brought here," said Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar, standing in a detention cell.

"Ultimately what it comes down to is people making the choice, and that’s the choice to only drive sober, or if they’re not going to be sober then plan a safe ride."

With festivities planned around the city to ring in the new year, SGI wants people to have options to find a safe way home. That’s why for the last 30 years they’ve paired with Saskatoon Transit to offer free public transit on New Years Eve.

Saskatoon police have been running extra check stops during the holidays, pulling impaired drivers off the roads.

SGI offers a safe ride app which is an easy way to keep track of the different ways to plan a safe trip.

Impaired driving is something that SGI and Saskatoon police keep an eye out for all year, not just on New Year’s Eve.

"While this would be a lousy place to ring in the new year, it would also be a lousy place to spend any time of year," SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said.

"Wherever it is in 2020, whether its New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, or a random Tuesday in September, you don’t want to spend any time in police cells."