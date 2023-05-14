Saskatoon police and firefighters aim to recruit women in emergency services

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) have teamed together to get women and girls thinking about careers in emergency services.

The two departments hosted EXXPLORE Emergency Services on Saturday, aimed to educate and inspire future first responders.

Roughly 100 participants traveled to stations around the police headquarters that showcase the abilities of officers and fire fighters.

“I hope they get the chance to try a lot of things that they maybe wouldn't have been exposed to before, and learn what they're capable of,” Jacquelyn Lishcynsky, organizer and SFD firefighter told CTV News.

Hayden Chomyn, 15, aspires to be a police officer or firefighter. She realized she’s stronger than she thought, after she used a fire hose.

“I thought it would be really hard and expected it to throw me back as soon as it turned on, but it wasn't too bad actually,” Chomyn said.

Emily Neudorf, 19, is training to be a firefighter. She paid a visit to the police shooting range.

“I’ve never been around guns at all so, it was really cool to see and just experience how loud they actually are,” Neudorf told CTV News.

Organizer and Sergeant Ashley McLeod with SPS is happy to be a role model.

“We're just wanting women and girls to see themselves in us, and see that this is a career option for them, because a lot of women and girls don't ever see it that way,” McLeod said.

Neudorf felt empowered after hearing others’ stories.

“If I want it, stick with it, no matter how long it'll take me or how old I'll be when I'm done,” she said.

The Saskatoon police and fire departments are aiming to recruit more women to emergency services. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)