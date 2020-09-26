Advertisement
Saskatoon police and bike shops tune-up rides in Pleasant Hill Park
The Saskatoon Police Community Mobilization Unit hosts a Bike Day in Pleasant Hill Park on Sept. 26 (Matt Young/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Showers on Saturday afternoon didn’t stop a few people from bringing out their wheels to Pleasant Hill Park.
Members of the Saskatoon Police Community Mobilization Unit hosted a Bike Day.
Several bike shops including Spoke 'N Sport, Outtabounds, and Bike Doctor were on hand to help assist with repairs and tune-ups for bikes.
Police officers were also on hand to provide tips on bike safety
“Not every kid and every parent have the means to get a super fancy bike and get it worked on a t a fancy shop. So this is kind of to help those people out,” said Joseph Hachachena, a bike mechanic at Outta Bounds.
The event rant from noon until 3 p.m