SASKATOON
    • Saskatoon police airplane captures high-speed getaway on camera

    The Saskatoon Police Service air support unit released dramatic video of a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Monday, and they say it's not an isolated incident.

    The video was recorded from the police airplane on Sunday night just before 7:00 p.m., showing a driver of a stolen truck trying to evade police through the north end of the city, at some points driving over 100 kilometres an hour.

    The vehicle comes to a stop after turning onto a side street and the driver can be seen running away. The airplane tracked the vehicle and guided the canine unit to the suspect on the ground.

    A post on the air support unit’s X account said the driver of the stolen truck had a sawed-off shotgun.

    This is the latest in a string of dangerous driving incidents captured by the air support unit.

    “We sure have seen some dangerous and aggressive driving the last few days,” the post said.

