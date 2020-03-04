SASKATOON -- Late Tuesday evening, the Saskatoon Police Air Support Unit assisted in the tracking and subsequent arrest of a 30-year-old man.

Just before 11 p.m. a K9 member observed a suspicious vehicle with a license plate that did not match. When officers attempted to pull it over, it fled.

The Air Support Unit was able to follow the vehicle, and it was ultimately located in the 1800 block of Avenue D north, where two officers arrested the suspect.

The man is facing charges of possessing stolen property over $5000, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public. He also had numerous warrants for his arrest, from the Prince Albert Police Service.

The man will appear in Saskatoon court Wednesday.