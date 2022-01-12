Saskatoon police: 2 men charged after woman allegedly spent days locked in basement

Saskatoon police have charged two men in connection to an alleged unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 10 around 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Preston Avenue South by paramedics, according to a news release.

Paramedics reported a woman who appeared to have been injured in an assault, police said.

Investigating officers then learned the woman had reportedly been held in the basement of a house, against her will, since Jan. 6.

Police were directed to a home in the 200 block of Avenue L North. When police arrived, three people exited the home, while a 27-year-old man remained inside, according to police.

Around 7:45 p.m. police took him into custody.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man face charges of unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and possession of stolen property over $5,000.