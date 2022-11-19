Saskatoon Play Money program uses early learning techniques to develop financial literacy

Saskatchewan’s Foundations & Learning program is helping families develop their financial skills during Canada’s Financial Literacy Month through their Play Money program for preschoolers.

The pilot program includes various activities and books that help children develop financial literacy. It’s been running on Tuesday mornings in downtown Saskatoon and it something organizers hope they can expand on.

“There's been enough research out there to say that kids who are exposed to money management as early as possible carry those habits into adulthood,” financial literacy coordinator Lindy Carter said. “And we also know that it's more expensive than ever to just live in this world.”

Carter said they develop activities that are simple, but build the necessary skills.

“Mostly we’re focusing on those early numeracy skills that being the foundation of money management.”

Savannah and her mom, Tennille, play tick tac toe at the Play Money program. (Chandra Philip/CTV News)

Rachel Regier said her daughters have enjoyed the program.

“The girls had just been starting to get curious about earning money and coins, so I thought sure, we'll sign up for this one too,” she said.

“They're coming to an understanding of finances in their own way, they're just three and four years old, but they're starting to talk about which coins are which.”

Vicky Huang said she found she’s learned a lot from the parent sessions, which follow the children’s activities.

“I really have some questions like, should we pay cash for the housework? And what housework? Is RESP a good choice for the kids? Questions about how to give them a loan I really want to know about, so that's why I come here.”

Carter said the parent part of the sessions are just as valuable for families.

“We’ll make tea and we'll talk about… today it's allowances. Last week it was banking. Before that we talked about asset building. We're going to talk about budgeting, credit and debt repayment by the end of the program. We'll also have a topic on consumerism as well,” she said.

“My hope is that parents will learn from each other, as well as from us.”