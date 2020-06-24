SASKATOON -- Aurora Prairie in Saskatoon is one of five smaller and less efficient production Aurora Cannabis sites that will close in the company’s business transformation plan.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” senior vice president of government relations Rick Savone said in a statement to CTV Saskatoon.

“As our business and industry evolves, we are taking necessary steps to simplify and strengthen our operations with a realigned network of core sites able to meet current and future demand.

“Our commitment to serve patients and consumers throughout Saskatchewan will not waver.”

Around 700 staff across Canada are being cut. The other four sites to be closed are Aurora Mountain, Aurora Ridge, Aurora Vie and Aurora Eau.

“We thank the people and government of Saskatchewan for their support in making Aurora the company it is today. Aurora Prairie and the CanniMed team will leave an important legacy within the cannabis industry that the Saskatoon community can be proud of,” Savone said in the release.

“Most importantly, we want to thank our employees for their hard work and are committed to supporting all who are impacted through this transition.