Saskatoon pilot project helps paramedics divert some patients from emergency rooms

A new pilot project aims to expand the practice of paramedics to help ease the pressure on emergency rooms.

The project gives paramedics the ability to consult a virtual triage physician for support in situations where they think a patient could be released or referred to a family physician, a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

“Paramedics have the front-line assessment skills through education and experience to safely treat specific urgent conditions in a patient’s home setting,” rural and remote health Minister Everett Hindley said in the release.

The pilot will initially apply to six categories of illness, including hypoglycemia, heat illness, mild to moderate allergic reactions with dissipating symptoms, falls, minor lacerations or abrasions without active bleeding, and influenza-like illness.

“By further empowering our frontline healthcare workers with innovative and flexible options, we are able to better address patient needs and alleviate emergency room pressures,” said Hindley.

Only adult patients will be included in the pilot, which takes place in Saskatoon over the next six to 12 months through Medavie Health Services West, the SHA says.

If successful, the SHA says the program could expand to Regina and beyond.