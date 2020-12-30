SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon residents are among 61 people appointed by the Governor General to the Order of Canada.

David Dube has been appointed because of his contributions to business and for his multifaceted philanthropic involvement within the community.

The Dube Mental Health Centre is named in honour of his family.

Gary Gullickson has been appointed for advancing the music and arts communities in Saskatoon as a renowned choir director and educator.