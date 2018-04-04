Saskatoon pay parking system experiences one-hour outage
FlexParking stations sit on Saskatoon's 21st Street East.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 12:26PM CST
Saskatoon’s pay parking system was down for a little over an hour Wednesday morning.
A technical issue knocked out the flex parking system between 9:58 and 11:11 a.m., according to the city.
The city says anyone who tried to pay for parking during the outage and who received a ticket has the option of a ticket review.
More Stories
- Knife attack at Saskatoon bus stop leaves 63-year-old injured
- Stanley Cup ring bearing names of Hull, Howe, Richard to be removed
- Saskatoon pay parking system experiences one-hour outage
- Ritchie Bros. preparing for largest Saskatoon spring auction
- Daughter of murder victim Colin Sutherland says accused killer was dating her dad 1
- 'You still have to pinch me': Father and daughter co-pilot Air Canada flight 1
- Rae's report on Rohingya crisis recommends Canada take 'leadership role' 5
- Construction starts on new Prince Albert water reservoir