Saskatoon pastor reunited with lost guitar, thanks to social media
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 11:34AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 11:38AM CST
A Saskatoon pastor says he’s thrilled to have his custom-made guitar back, after he lost the “treasured” instrument last week.
Pastor Mark Kleiner lost the guitar, which he said he’s played for 20 years, often at sermons at Christ Church Anglican, on Jan. 26. He said he left it on a snowbank while loading his vehicle after a performance at his daughter’s school. By the time he realized he’d left the guitar and returned to the school, the instrument was gone.
“This guitar is a treasured object. I love it,” Kleiner said. “It was made for me with a lot of care. It’s got my old show name on it, and I’ve written a lot of songs on it, and had many adventures.”
After losing the guitar, Kleiner took to social media to spread the word, hoping for the best. The post was shared around 400 times.
“Funny enough, just the day before, I said to my wife I had learned this teaching saying: you must be ready to relinquish your most treasured possession. It was going through my head while it was missing, like, ‘Am I being challenged and should I let this go?’ Yes, it’s a treasured object, but it is a tool. Things come and go. But I just didn’t know how this story would end,” he said.
The guitar, which had been found at a gas station several blocks from the school where it was lost, was posted on a lost-and-found site on Facebook several days later. It was promptly returned to Kleiner, who said, coincidentally, he recently wrote a song titled “Kindness of Strangers.”
More Stories
- Judge in Gerald Stanley murder trial addresses witness inconsistencies with jury
- More Indigenous members needed on juries: FSIN
- Scott Moe sworn in as premier
- Premier Scott Moe calls three Sask. byelections
- Saskatoon pastor reunited with lost guitar, thanks to social media
- Woman in Boushie SUV describes shooting; defence questions testimony 1
- 'I was stupid:' Crown witness says he lied about events leading up to Boushie shooting 2
- Saskatoon neighbourhood still without normal water supply