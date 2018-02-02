A Saskatoon pastor says he’s thrilled to have his custom-made guitar back, after he lost the “treasured” instrument last week.

Pastor Mark Kleiner lost the guitar, which he said he’s played for 20 years, often at sermons at Christ Church Anglican, on Jan. 26. He said he left it on a snowbank while loading his vehicle after a performance at his daughter’s school. By the time he realized he’d left the guitar and returned to the school, the instrument was gone.

“This guitar is a treasured object. I love it,” Kleiner said. “It was made for me with a lot of care. It’s got my old show name on it, and I’ve written a lot of songs on it, and had many adventures.”

After losing the guitar, Kleiner took to social media to spread the word, hoping for the best. The post was shared around 400 times.

“Funny enough, just the day before, I said to my wife I had learned this teaching saying: you must be ready to relinquish your most treasured possession. It was going through my head while it was missing, like, ‘Am I being challenged and should I let this go?’ Yes, it’s a treasured object, but it is a tool. Things come and go. But I just didn’t know how this story would end,” he said.

The guitar, which had been found at a gas station several blocks from the school where it was lost, was posted on a lost-and-found site on Facebook several days later. It was promptly returned to Kleiner, who said, coincidentally, he recently wrote a song titled “Kindness of Strangers.”