SASKATOON -- For the first time since December, there are more than 1,000 recorded active COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon area.

As of Sunday's update to Saskatchewan's COVID-19 totals, there were 1,065 confirmed active cases.

By comparison, there were 204 active cases recorded in Regina on Sunday.

The Saskatoon area is currently the province's COVID-19 hotspot, where the number of active cases has risen more than 450 per cent over the span of one month.

On Aug. 12 there were just 189 active cases in the Saskatoon area.

The Saskatoon reporting area also leads the province in hospitlizations, with 64 receiving inpatient care as of Sunday and 22 COVID-19-positive patients in the ICU.

The active case count is also surging in the north central reporting area, which borders the Saskatoon area and includes Prince Albert.

There were 648 active cases reported as of Sunday in the north central area.

