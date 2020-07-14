SASKATOON -- Saskatoon paramedics reported an "all-time high" of 94 overdose calls last week, according to Medavie Health Services West.

“Since March we have seen a steady increase in overdose calls and an increase in patients who require Narcan,” director of public affairs Troy Davies said in a news release.

“We did anticipate a slight rise to these numbers due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the mental health effects it’s having on residents but the curve continues to rise. Responding to these calls daily, along with the new PPE requirements for paramedics has increased the stress levels for our staff.”

Paramedics administered Narcan to 41 patients in May and 49 patients in June, up from 11 and 13 patients respectively last year.

Paramedics also had their busiest week in 2020 responding to 815 emergency calls last week, Medavie says.