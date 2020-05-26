SASKATOON -- Over the last few months, Saskatoon paramedics have experienced what they call a pandemic of kindness, with gifts being dropped off at ambulance bases around the city including food and baked goods.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us out,” Medavie Health Services West spokesperson Troy Davies said.

This week is Paramedic Services Week and Medavie staff want to give back to the community with the help of Crestline.

The Pack the Pediatric Ambulance campaign collected 3,000 pounds of donations for the Saskatoon Food Bank.

The Saskatoon Paramedics Association also donated $2,000.