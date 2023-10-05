Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon outdoor basketball court opens

    (Chad Hills/CTV News) (Chad Hills/CTV News)

    A long-awaited outdoor basketball court opened up in Saskatoon Thursday meeting.

    “I’m so excited to see the opening of pawâtêtân court. This court was built from the dream of community leaders, " Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

    "This court will add so much to the growing vibrancy of River Landing and Riversdale," Clark said.

    The City of Saskatoon, Hoist the Hoops and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities worked together on the 13,000-square-foot basketball facility.

