SASKATOON -- A 39-year-old man is facing charges after assaulting a member of the Bike Unit following a traffic stop on Tuesday evening, Saskatoon police say.

Around 8 p.m., a member of the Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle in the area of Broadway Avenue and Ninth Street East after observing it travelling 70 km/h above the posted speed limit, according to a news release.

The driver was issued a ticket and his vehicle was also seized. A sergeant with the Bike Unit attended to assist as the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was becoming aggressive, police say.

As members cleared from the area, the Bike Sergeant was also attempting to leave as the man continued to scream at him.

Police say that as the officer was waiting for vehicles to clear the intersection, the man ran over and struck the officer, resulting in the member falling off his bicycle.

The officer was able to quickly get up in an effort to protect himself and was able to take the man into custody.

The officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault, police say.