SASKATOON -- Mayor Charlie Clark says he is focusing on making sure the city's most vulnerable are protected from the cold.

An extreme cold warning remains in place for Saskatoon with windchills into the -40s on Tuesday.

Clark says transit buses are one way people can get away from the cold.

Right now anyone can ride for free if they need a place to warm up.

Clark also says people should call police if it seems like someone needs help.

Clark says he's also working with city emergency officials and the province to make sure there is enough room in shelters for homeless people, even if that means opening up space in hotels.