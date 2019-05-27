Saskatoon now allows 72-hour street parking
Cars are parked along a street in this file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 5:31PM CST
Saskatoon City Council approved a change allowing residents to park their vehicles on city streets for a longer period of time.
On Monday, council made bylaw changes to allow vehicles to park on city streets for 72 hours, up from 36 hours.
The change is meant to help residents who depend on street parking.
The notice period to move a vehicle in the case of road maintenance remains 36 hours.