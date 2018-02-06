

Police are now saying for the second time that a fire in Saskatoon is being investigated as arson.

The blaze broke out at the Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre, previously known as the Saskatoon Event Centre, on the morning of Dec. 12.

Shortly after the fire broke out, police told media that they believed the fire had been deliberately set, but a correction issued hours later said officers were not investigating the incident as arson.

Now, nearly two months later, police are once again investigating the fire as arson. According to a news release sent out on Tuesday afternoon, analysis of evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.