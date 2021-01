SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's first baby of 2021 is John David William Klane, a boy, born at 1:38 a.m on January 1st, said Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Klane was born at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and weighed 6 lbs. 2.4 oz.

His parents are Ehren Klane and Megan Hanson and according to SHA everyone is "doing well."